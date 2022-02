There is plenty to do this weekend in Faribault and for that matter Southern Minnesota. There is a polar plunge in the more traditional sense of the word at Camp Omega this weekend, but there is another type of 'plunge' that will be happening right off one of Faribault's busiest streets on Satruday afternoon. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Faribault is offering up a special and unique 'plunge' in their parking lot to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO