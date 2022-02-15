Senate confirmed Robert Califf as commissioner of FDA

Much more research is needed to determine if CBD—or any cannabinoid—is an effective solution for less-than-stellar sleep. Depending on who you ask, cannabidiol (CBD) is either a miracle cure or a placebo, a stress reliever, mood booster, pain killer, or inflammation fighter. For troubled sleepers, however, it’s a possible reprieve as research, though limited, gains steam. “Currently, there is not enough research on CBD’s effectiveness with sleep disorders, but preliminary studies are suggesting there is some connection,” says Laura Fuentes, chief officer of science and innovation at Green Roads (Deerfield Beach, FL), especially as anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD might create a sense of calm, and “a calm mind and relaxed body create a better night’s sleep,” she says.

