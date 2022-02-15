ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate confirmed Robert Califf as commissioner of FDA

By Sebastian Krawiec
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate has confirmed Robert Califf, MD as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by a vote of 50-46. The Senate has confirmed Robert Califf, MD as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by a vote of 50-46. Califf was nominated to the position by President...

biospace.com

Califf Wins Second Act as FDA Boss in Narrow Senate Vote

Robert Califf is taking up the mantle of FDA Commissioner for a second time. After a filibuster was broken Monday, the Senate confirmed Califf’s nomination in a 50-46 bipartisan vote. Six Republicans supported Califf’s nomination, while several Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted against the nomination.
healthcaredive.com

Califf confirmed as FDA chief in close vote, ending protracted vacancy

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Robert Califf as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, filing a position that had remained vacant for more than a year despite the agency playing a leading role in the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final vote was 50-46 in favor of Califf's confirmation.
