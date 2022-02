A medical expert for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has been sued in a case where a Black man’s death in police custody was allegedly covered up.Maryland teenager Anton Black died in custody in 2018 after being put in the same choke-hold that led to Mr Floyd’s death in Minnesota.David Fowler, the retired medical examiner of Maryland, is named in a civil rights lawsuit by Black’s family, which was allowed to proceed by a judge earlier this week.During the George Floyd case, Mr Fowler appeared as a defence witness and testified that Floyd’s death was not caused by the nine...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 27 DAYS AGO