On a bipartisan vote, a Virginia Senate committee has approved a compromise measure that would repeal part of the sales tax on groceries. The proposal doesn’t go as far as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for — a full repeal of both the state and local portions of the tax. But it would end the 1% that the state collects and the .5% that funds transportation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported late Thursday.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO