ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

These Are the Eight Best Cooling Mattresses on the Market

By Rachel Sanoff
marthastewart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Do you often find yourself waking up from night sweats or else tossing and turning under the covers because you're uncomfortable and hot? You're...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Wash a Comforter, According to Cleaning Experts

While a comforter doesn't need to be washed as often as other bedding, like sheets, it still needs the occasional cleaning. Carolyn Forte, Executive Director of the Good Housekeeping Home Appliances and Cleaning Products Lab, recommends washing your comforter once or twice a season, depending on how heavily it’s used.
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Leesa, Mattress Firm and More

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Saatva, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest -- regardless of your sleeping preferences. With major mattress brands already having big Presidents' Day sales live now, you can find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

20 Top-Rated Mattresses on Amazon With the Best Reviews

It turns out that consumers have lots to say about their mattress purchases, and it's no wonder. We spend about one-third of our lives either asleep or attempting to do so, and we've never been more tired than right now as we enter year three of the pandemic, so we understand that mattresses have never been more important.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Deeper And Deeper#Memory Foam#Design#Purple
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Berkeley Voice

Best Mattress For Platform Bed Consumer Reports at Best

Best best Tips and References website . Search anything about best Ideas in this website. Best Mattress For Platform Bed Consumer Reports. Best mattress for a heavy person: The best mattress for platform beds. From a wide range of manufacturers and models, all of which have a. It’s designed to...
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

How to Choose the Right Winter Shovel for Your Needs

Snow can be a beautiful sight during the winter season, especially as it falls from the sky and creates a flurried scene. Once it sticks and piles up on your property, however, it quickly turns into a nuisance—removing it all is often a difficult task. But don't fret: A smartly designed shovel will save you from needing to ice your back after clearing your front path and driveway.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KXAN

Best black rug for the bedroom

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With so many trending design schemes using pastels, it’s always good to stand out by returning to the color that is always chic: black. Black rugs are elegant and bold. By lowering the amount of light at floor level, they help draw the eye up to the other design elements in the room. If you’re looking for a carpet for your bedroom, you’ll find there are numerous advantages to decorating with black.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Is It Time for You to Replace Your Mattress? Here's How to Dispose of It, According to Sleep Experts

On average, mattresses last between six and eight years—and possibly longer under the best conditions. According to Brooke Alexander, a sleep expert at Nest Bedding, there are a few signs that it might be time to toss yours out. The first? Everything from stains to torn fabric are indicators signs that your mattress has seen better days. "Naturally, your mattress will start to show signs of wear and tear over time," she says. "This can include sagging, lumps, and coils that are felt or seen through the mattress." Other signs of an old mattress include excessively noisy springs (which could mean they are weakening) and worsening allergies (this happens when dust builds up in the material). "You should consider replacing your mattress if it begins to feel less supportive or cause pain upon waking up in the morning," Nicole Slinger, a certified health and sleep science coach, adds. "The right mattress will be supportive enough to keep your back aligned and plush enough to contour to your body's pressure points."
HOME & GARDEN
TechRadar

Hot sleepers, Bear is having a big Presidents’ Day cooling mattress sale

Sleep specialist Bear makes a range of mattresses that cool hot sleepers, and you can now save 25% on any Bear mattress and get $325 of free gifts with your purchase when using the code TRBEAR25. Prices start from $561, and there are four different memory foam and hybrid models to choose from.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

The Best Mattresses Under $500: Memory Foam, Hybrids and Innersprings

Looks like you're ready to search for a replacement for your old mattress. Presidents' Day is quickly approaching, which means Presidents' Day sales are already popping up. Those sales make it the perfect time to look for the best mattress. Like most furniture and appliances, the mattress industry is perpetually...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

This £32 fitted sheet improved our sleep and changed our bed-making routine for the better

Do you keep waking in the night to find your once taught bed sheet tangled around your legs in a crumpled mess? Then you’re going to want to keep reading because we’ve got the answer.A fitted sheet is the obvious solution as, unlike flat versions, they come with elastic sewn in on the sides, which allows them to wrap around the mattress. But, not all bedding is made equal and while your average fitted sheet is two a penny, it’s much harder to find one that actually stays in place.Enter Rise & Fall. Founded by two New Zealand-born, UK-based entrepreneurs,...
LIFESTYLE
Glamour

64 Best Presidents’ Day Sales 2022: Furniture, Mattresses, Bedding, Kitchen & Tech

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With Valentine’s Day (and the Super Bowl!) behind us and spring coming in hot, it’s officially time for the best Presidents’ Day sales 2022 to give us yet another reason to celebrate. To honor the final three-day weekend of winter, retailers are pulling out all the stops, with some offering sitewide discounts and others bringing steep cuts on select items. Whether you’re in the market for new kitchen appliances, on the hunt for mattress deals, or looking to refresh home decor ahead of spring, you’re in for a real treat—because this year, the best Presidents’ Day deals offer a little something-something for everyone.
SHOPPING
Popular Science

Check out these dreamy Presidents Day mattress deals

Sleep can be truly transformative—which is why investing in a quality mattress is one of the simplest ways to upgrade your day-to-day life. However, this sleep essential can come at a high cost. That’s why we’re here: to give you the support to get your back support at the best price. Whether you’re looking to toss that outdated lumpy mattress or are outfitting a new home with only the best, a luxurious mattress doesn’t need to go out of budget. You can save and sleep better with this range of discounted mattresses just in time for Presidents Day.
RETAIL
The Independent

We tried the Simba hybrid mattress topper and it totally erased our back pain

You might’ve heard of hybrid mattresses – a mixture of memory foam and springs – but have you heard of a hybrid mattress topper? Simba has translated the magical combination of comfy memory foam and springs into a topper.What’s the benefit of getting a topper rather than a new mattress, we hear you ask. Well, let’s not beat around the bush here – it’s a wallet-friendly way to upgrade a tired bed. Perhaps your guest room could do with a spruce up, or you’re looking to re-vamp an inflatable mattress but you don’t want to fork out for a whole...
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy