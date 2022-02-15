YCHC hosting reenactment unit meeting

The Dundee Area Historical Society is seeking to form a Civil War encampment and reenactment unit and holding a couple of meetings for those interested in joining. The first meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 at the Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee. The second meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 24 at the Yates County History Center, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan.

History lovers ages 14 years old and older are welcome to join the 76th New York Reenactment Group, and soldiers, cooks, musicians, medics, and flagbearers are needed. Those 18 years old and younger should bring a parent or guardian with them to the first meeting.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).