APD: Man shoots woman through pocket of hoodie, faces murder charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a murder charge after law enforcement said he shot a woman Jan. 29 at a north Austin motel .

According to an arrest affidavit, Austin police believes Matthew Moreno, 33, shot Angela Fresquez twice in the chin and neck area around 3 a.m. and left her next to dumpsters at the Walnut Forest Motel, located at 11506 N. Interstate 35.

The affidavit said Moreno “chased Angela down” outside one of the motel rooms toward an area of grass near the dumpsters after an argument about money with others inside the room. According to witness accounts in the affidavit, Moreno shot Fresquez twice with a gun tucked inside the front pocket of a hooded sweatshirt. This was after Moreno allegedly robbed someone else in the motel room, the affidavit said.

Moreno then took Fresquez’s purse and ran off. Investigators didn’t find any bullet casings at the scene, which made sense if he fired the gun while still inside the sweatshirt pocket, the affidavit said.

Also in the affidavit, one witness gave APD messages from Moreno sent through social media threatening harm, including a link to a news story about Angela’s death.

APD said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested him Monday in the 5600 block of Springdale Road in Austin.

According to jail records, Moreno is currently in the Travis County Jail and is being held without a bond. KXAN contacted the attorney listed for Moreno in county arrest records, and we’ll update this story once we receive a response.

