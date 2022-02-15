Domestic incident leads to arrest in Steuben county

Police report the arrest of an Addison man.

According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelly J. Decker, 51, of Addison following a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Decker struck another person acted in a manner that was injurious to a child in the home. Decker was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Decker will respond to the charges at a later date.

