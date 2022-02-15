ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, NY

Domestic incident leads to arrest in Steuben county

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Police report the arrest of an Addison man.

According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelly J. Decker, 51, of Addison following a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Decker struck another person acted in a manner that was injurious to a child in the home. Decker was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Decker will respond to the charges at a later date.

Man arrested with three outstanding warrants in Penn Yan

According to a news release, the Penn Yan police arrested Edward F. Galvin, 34, pursuant to three arrest warrants. The charges stem from three separate incidents that occurred during the summer of 2021. Galvin was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, harassment, and bail jumping.
PENN YAN, NY
