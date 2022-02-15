ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Electrameccanica Inks Partnership Agreement With Faction Technology

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has signed a non-binding partnership agreement with Faction Technology Inc. to demonstrate a pilot deployment of driverless and remote vehicle operation technology on its...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
rubbernews.com

Synthos inks deal with Lummus Technology unit to build bio-butadiene plant

OSWIEICM, Poland—Synthos S.A. has inked a deal with Lummus Technology L.L.C.'s subsidiary, Green Circle L.L.C., for the construction of a bio-butadiene plant to support its sustainable rubber ambitions. The move for the plant, which will produce 40,000 metric tons (40ktpa) of bio-BD per year, followed the completion of a...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Allot inks $40M financing agreement with Lynrock Lake

The financing is expected to close on Feb. 17. Allot said Lynrock Lake has not requested a board seat, and its conversion of the note is subject to an initial ownership limitation of 19.99% of the company's ordinary shares outstanding after any such conversion, which may be decreased upon notice or increased to 24.99% upon 61 days notice from Lynrock Lake.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Knightscope Partners With Global Security And Facility Services Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has announced a strategic partnership with Allied Universal(R), a leading global security and facility services company with revenues of approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide. Under the partnership, Knightscope will provide Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) to Allied Universal’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Billtrust Acquires European B2B Financial Software Provider Order2Cash

B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments company Billtrust has acquired Netherlands-based B2B financial software platform Order2Cash, giving the company a stronger global presence and ability to expand its Business Payment Network (BPN), according to a on Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Technology#Solo#Faction Technology Inc#Ev#Drivelink Platform#Teleoperation
pymnts

OpenSea Rolls out Investment Arm, Grants for NFTs

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is debuting an investment arm following its raising $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation last month, the company announced Friday (Feb. 11). The new faction, called OpenSea Ventures, will focus on growing the Web 3 ecosystem with more NFTs, decentralized systems and other uses...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vision Marine Inks Joint Development Agreement With Weismann Marine

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has signed a joint development agreement with Weismann Marine LLC to design and develop a lower unit assembly for its E-Motion 180 HP outboard propulsion system. The financial terms were not disclosed. The parties intend to design an operational prototype for a lower unit...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
bizjournals

8 essential steps for creating a successful shareholder or partnership agreement

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When someone decides to become a shareholder or partner in your business, they are placing a high level of confidence and trust in what you and your organization are capable of. It’s an endorsement to be proud of. Still, the final agreement between you and a shareholder or partner should be beneficial for all parties involved.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Toyota Makes $90M Investment In Two US Manufacturing Facilities

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has made a $90 million investment in two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities to expand the production of electrified vehicles. The company has made a $73 million investment in Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) and $17 million in Toyota Tennessee (TMMTN). The move comes after the...
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

IBM in partnership to build Quebec as a technology hub

IBM is partnering with the Government of Quebec to strengthen the Canadian province’s standing as a leading technology hub in the development of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and high-performance computing through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator. According to the Armonk-headquartered IBM, the new endeavor will align...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GOL Inks Definitive Investment Agreement With American Airlines

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) has entered into definitive arrangements through an investment agreement with American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). GOL will expand its commercial cooperation with American and an equity investment of $200 million by American in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.2% participation in GOL's economic interest.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

GameStop inks partnership with Immutable X to launch its own NFT Marketplace

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has signed a partnership with Immutable X Pty Limited. The partnership establishes an up to $100M fund in Immutable X’s IMX tokens, which the parties intend to use for grants to creators of non-fungible token (NFT) content and technology. Immutable X will also become a layer-2 partner...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Curaleaf & Repsly Enter Into New Retail Technology Partnership

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Tech platform Repsly announced that it has entered into a technology partnership agreement with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF. This agreement will...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

FreeMove Inks Partnership with Millicom to Expand Reach in LatAm

FreeMove Alliance, the global mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telia and Telecom Italia, and Millicom, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and digital services in Latin America, announced that they have signed a partnership agreement to offer seamless connectivity solutions to multinational customers (MNCs) across the Americas and beyond.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Singapore-based Reebelo raises $20M to save pre-owned devices from landfills

Investors agree, with Reebelo announcing a $20 million Series A today, led by Cathay Innovation and June Fund. Other participants include FJ Labs, Naver affiliate KREAM, Moore Strategic Ventures, French Partners and Gandel Invest. Returning backers also contributed, like Antler, Maximilian Bittner (co-founder of Lazada and current CEO of Vestiaire Collective, an e-commerce site for curated pre-owned fashion) and Michael Cassau, the founder and CEO of Grover, a tech rental platform.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Alfa Romeo Changing The Automotive Game With NFT Digital Certificates?

Italian luxury automobile company Alfa Romeo recently showed off its upcoming Tonale electric vehicle. Along with luxury features and state-of-the-art technology, the vehicle will offer a unique approach to non-fungible tokens. What Happened: The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale made its global debut recently, representing what the Italian automotive company called...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy