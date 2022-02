I was glad our children finished university before Covid so we could celebrate their graduations properly, though last year our daughter didn’t have a ceremony for her Masters. Instead, we had a family do in our garden, hired the robes and a photographer and had a great time. So I thought, but when I framed the photos recently and gave one to my son, we had a huge row. He said that I’d gone over the top, as usual, when it came to his sister, and barely give his achievements a second glance.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO