Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO