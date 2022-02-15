‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ overtakes ‘Avatar’ to be third highest release in North America

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car.
Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling...
