Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ overtakes ‘Avatar’ to be third highest release in North America

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remarkable pandemic trajectory of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home continues as the superhero film overtook Avatar to rank as the third highest-grossing release of all time in North America on...

www.screendaily.com

ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character's classic comics look.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car. Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.More from The Hollywood ReporterZach Braff Shares Tribute to Longtime Manager, Best Friend Chris Huvane: "The Suffering Is Over"'The Batman' Is a True Detective Story, Equal Parts Intense and Sad, Robert Pattinson SaysWarner Bros. Sued Over 'Matrix Resurrections' Day-and-Date HBO Max Release Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling...
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
gamerevolution.com

Uncharted Movie Streaming Release Date: HBO Max, Disney Plus. Netflix

Here is everything known right now about the Uncharted movie streaming release date. The cinematic adaptation of Sony’s popular action-adventure series is out on February 18 in the US and countries such as the UK now, but a lot of fans who don’t want to go to a theater want to know when the Uncharted movie is streaming, and where. Will the Uncharted movie be on HBO Max or Disney Plus? How about Netflix or Amazon Prime?
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
96.3 The Blaze

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Set to Pass ‘Avatar’s Original Box Office Total

Now seven weeks into its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to hover near the top of the box-office chart — and continues to topple box-office records. Last weekend, it came in third place, behind new pictures like Jackass Forever and Moonfall, but ahead of recent releases like Scream, American Underdog, and The 355. It grossed $9.6 million, bringing its domestic box-office total to $748.9 million.
GAMINGbible

Tom Holland's Reaction To 'No Way Home' Almost Overtaking 'Avatar' Is Too Pure

We’re now almost two months on from the release of No Way Home, and it seems like the overwhelming hype is only now starting to quieten down a little. I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that it was basically universally considered to be amazing, both by fans and critics - our very own Ewan Moore described it as “the cinematic equivalent of a hyperactive kid tipping all their action figures onto the bed and smashing them together for a few hours.”
Esquire

Spider-Man: No Way Home

If you've been on the Internet during the past month or so, you probably saw the ad, which went something like: "SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME / FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION IN ALL CATEGORIES / INCLUDING BEST PICTURE." Sorry to Martin Scorsese, but Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios launched an Oscars campaign...
buzzfeednews.com

Tom Holland Just Had The Best Live Reaction To Hearing “No Way Home” Is $23 Million Away From Overtaking “Avatar” At The Box Office After Admitting His Future As Spider-Man Remains Uncertain

Because he’s ~literally~ the busiest person in Hollywood, Tom Holland is already back out on the road promoting his next movie, Uncharted. While chatting about his new project during a virtual interview on Feb. 1, Tom received a very exciting piece of information about another movie he recently fronted: Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Screendaily

Blue Finch seals North America deal on UK thriller ‘Homebound’ (exclusive)

Brainstorm Media has bought North American rights to Sebastian Godwin’s UK thriller Homebound from the UK’s Blue Finch Films. Aisling Loftus stars as a woman who travels to meet her husband’s estranged family, only to discover his ex-wife is missing and their children are behaving suspiciously. Homebound...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JACKASS FOREVER Opens At #1 In North America As MOONFALL Battles SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME For #2 Spot

Spider-Man: No Way Home briefly lost the #1 spot to Scream a few weeks ago, but it's been dethroned for presumably the final time in North America this weekend. Jackass Forever has opened at the top of the domestic box office with an estimated $20+ million debut, a franchise low for the series. However, turning a profit won't be hard considering it only cost $10 million to make.
Screendaily

Corinth Films takes Venice 2021 FIPRESCI winner, EFM sales title ‘Zalava’ (exclusive)

Corinth Films has acquired North American rights from Copenhagen-based LevelK to Kurdish-Iranian filmmaker Arsalan Amiri’s Venice and Fantastic Fest award winner Zalava. LevelK continues talks with EFM buyers this week on the film set in 1978 at the onset of the Iranian Revolution as a young military officer investigates reports of demonic possession in a remote Kurdish village.
