Inflation Is at Its Highest in 40 Years. Here's How Raising Interest Rates Could Help

By Carmen Reinicke, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates this year for the first time since 2018 to address the worst inflation in 40 years spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers already hit with higher prices might be wondering how it will help cool off rising costs. In January,...

www.nbcdfw.com

Seeking Alpha

Peak Inflation Is Upon Us

With January’s 7.5% headline CPI reading coming in as the highest inflation number in nearly 40 years, now seems an opportune time to assess the outlook for inflation. With January’s 7.5% headline CPI reading coming in as the highest inflation number in nearly 40 years, now seems an opportune time to assess the outlook for inflation and try to gauge whether this is a trend set to continue or if peak inflation is upon us for this cycle. One way or another, the implications for financial markets and the economy are immense.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's When You Can Expect Higher Interest Rates on Savings

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. The past few years have been brutal for savers who want a return on their money. Interest rates have been incredibly low, averaging 0.06% for savings nationwide. Long gone are the days of fintech companies competing with each other for customers by offering higher and higher savings account APRs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Minutes Show Fed Ready to Raise Rates, Shrink Balance Sheet Soon

Federal Reserve officials outlined plans for interest rate hikes and a reduction in the asset holdings on their balance sheet at their last meeting. Minutes released Wednesday from the January session show concern about inflation and financial stability though members urged a measured approach to tightening monetary policy. FOMC members...
KTLA

U.S. wholesale inflation surges again, rising 9.7% from a year earlier

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#The Federal Reserve#The Indeed Hiring Lab#Fed
NBC Philadelphia

Wholesale Prices Rise 1% in January, Up Near-Record 9.7% Over the Past Year

The producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, rose 1% in January and 9.7% for the 12-month period, the latter just off the record high. Core PPI rose 0.9%. Both increases were at least double the Wall Street estimates. Manufacturing in the New York region increased modestly in February but...
The Independent

Fed: Faster rate hikes are likely if inflation stays high

Federal Reserve policymakers concluded last month that they would accelerate their tightening of credit if inflation failed to slow in the coming months. Most officials agreed that faster interest rate hikes would be needed “if inflation does not move down” as the Fed's policymaking committee expects, according to the minutes of the central bank’s late January policy meeting, which were released Wednesday.The minutes underscore the urgency that the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell feels about reining in a sharp spike of inflation, which has persisted longer and broadened to more industries than the policymakers had expected. As recently as...
International Business Times

Fed Minutes Likely To Provide Details On Rate Hikes, Balance Sheet Reduction

The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation. The document, due at...
Business
Federal Reserve
Economy
Politics
Unemployment
Mortgages
Marietta Daily Journal

US producer-price inflation stays hot, reinforcing Fed’s plan to start raising rates

Prices paid to U.S. producers jumped in January by more than forecast, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures as companies contend with supply-chain and labor constraints. The producer price index for final demand increased 9.7% from January of last year and 1% from the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday....
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates top 4% for first time since 2019

(Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan surged by the most in nearly two years last week, shooting above the 4% level for the first time since 2019 as financial markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve will respond to the highest inflation in a generation with an aggressive run of rate hikes.
News Channel Nebraska

'People are unhappy': Fed official warns on high inflation

High inflation is making Americans unhappy, and the Federal Reserve must step up its campaign to get prices back under control, a top Fed official said Monday. "This inflation we're seeing is very bad for low and moderate-income households," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC. "Real wages are declining. People are unhappy. Consumer confidence is declining. This is not a good situation."
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Surged in January by 1%, Double Expectations

Wholesale inflation rose 1% in January, twice as much as forecast as producers saw the prices they pay showing no sign of a slowdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5% for the month. On a yearly basis, prices rose 9.7%, the...
Reuters

U.S. short-term rate futures pare back odds of Fed inter-meeting move

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Monday reflected a reduced chance of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before its two-day March policy meeting. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, told Bloomberg last...
Seeking Alpha

Fed's George wants central bank to sell bonds to offset surging inflation - WSJ

Kansas City Federal Reserve President said Monday the central bank should actively sell bonds from its $9T balance sheet to curb 40-year high inflation. Since mid-October last year, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been ripping higher in anticipation of the Fed's intention to tighten financial conditions as soon as March. But if the central bank maintains a large balance sheet, long-term interest rates (NASDAQ:TLT) could be held down in a way that distorts lending decisions, George told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Moreover, “with a $9 trillion balance sheet pushing down on long-term rates, we’re going to have to face some considerations about how much downward pressure” is being placed on various maturities of Treasury securities, she told the WSJ. At the end of January, George explained it's time for the Fed to "move to a more neutral stance."
