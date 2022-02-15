Inflation Is at Its Highest in 40 Years. Here's How Raising Interest Rates Could Help

Kansas City Federal Reserve President said Monday the central bank should actively sell bonds from its $9T balance sheet to curb 40-year high inflation. Since mid-October last year, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been ripping higher in anticipation of the Fed's intention to tighten financial conditions as soon as March. But if the central bank maintains a large balance sheet, long-term interest rates (NASDAQ:TLT) could be held down in a way that distorts lending decisions, George told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Moreover, “with a $9 trillion balance sheet pushing down on long-term rates, we’re going to have to face some considerations about how much downward pressure” is being placed on various maturities of Treasury securities, she told the WSJ. At the end of January, George explained it's time for the Fed to "move to a more neutral stance."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO