We think FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick than XPO Logistics stock (NYSE: XPO), a logistics and transportation company, despite FedEx’s comparatively higher valuation. FedEx trades at about 0.7x trailing revenues, compared to 0.3x for XPO. We believe that this gap in the valuation of the two companies is justified, given FedEx’s better revenue growth and profitability, along with its better growth prospects. Although both the companies saw a rise in revenue over the recent years, FedEx’s growth has been better, aided by e-commerce growth.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO