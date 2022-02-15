ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Skater Apologizes For Distasteful Hand Gesture

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Russian Olympic skater has apologized for giving the bird after a victory over the United States. Daniil Aldoshkin confirmed to the media that he meant no offense to anyone after making a middle...

Comments / 18

right supremist.
1d ago

oh big deal. How many cry babies are going to be offended from this?

Reply
11
StGeorge
20h ago

It didn’t offend anyone with a brain, only the little 2 year olds needing a safe place

Reply
8
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

Comments / 0

