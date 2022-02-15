ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyCar inching closer to launching documentary-style TV series

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NTT IndyCar Series continues to make progress in developing an unscripted documentary-style show. RACER understands recent developments have the series marching closer to a product that could be pitched to major streaming platforms in an effort to harness some of the explosive marketing...

racer.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
