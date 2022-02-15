IndyCar inching closer to launching documentary-style TV series

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star sat down with former Seinfeld writer Larry Charles, director of 18 Curb episodes, to talk about his life for the two-part The Larry David Story, airing back to back on March 1. Charles directed both Part 1 and Part 2, which are respectively titled "American Jewboy and "The Jewish Fountainhead." "For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV's defining talents," HBO said of the documentary. "Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood. Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today."

