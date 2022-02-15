ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Hader's 'Barry' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

By Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Hader's dark comedy, Barry, has set a return date. Season 3 of the HBO series will kick off Sunday, April 24, it was announced Tuesday. The new season, which will also be available to stream on HBO Max, consists of eight episodes. The latest chapter finds Barry (Hader)...

www.etonline.com

Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
HollywoodLife

‘Barry’ Season 3: Cast, Release Date, & What We Know So Far

Fans have been waiting years for ‘Barry’ to return on HBO. Here’s everything we know, so far, about season 3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series. A new season of HBO’s Barry is on the horizon. Bill Hader‘s award-winning dark comedy series is returning soon for a third season. It’s been nearly 3 years since season 2, so fans are very excited for Barry to back. For those that don’t know, Barry follows marine-turned-hitman Barry Berkman (Bill) who tries to leave behind his criminal past by pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles. The TV show was created by Bill, 43, as well as Alec Berg, and originally premiered in March 2018. It’s earned rave reviews from critics and won numerous Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Bill twice.
WHAS 11

'Reno 911! Defunded' Sets Premiere Date on Roku

Reno 911!'s new series, Defunded, has a premiere date. Set to drop on Roku Channel, the upcoming 11-episode, half-hour series will premiere Friday, Feb. 25, it was announced Wednesday. Reno 911! Defunded takes place in the present day. According to the official description, "Crime is on the rise, but one...
Twinfinite

HBO’s Barry Season 3 Will Arrive This Coming April 24

If you happen to be into dark comedies, then perhaps you have heard of HBO‘s Barry? The Bill Hader-led series was on the air back in 2018 and 2019, and was renewed for a third season. After three years, season three of Barry will finally return on Sunday, April 24 as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Constance Zimmer Joins Big Sky, Mayans M.C. Premiere and More

Click here to read the full article. Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) is checking out ABC’s Big Sky, with a recurring role during the back half of Season 2. The actress will play Alicia, “an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar’s (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love,” our sister site Deadline reports. “Charismatic, cunning and confident, Alicia’s success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer’s trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer’s children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will...
Primetimer

Paul Reiser joins Hulu comedy Reboot, replacing Michael McKean

The television industry comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer and Rachel Bloom has recast the role of Gordon, the hacky creator of the late 1990s sitcom "Step Right Up," with Reiser. McKean played the role in the pilot. This is Reboot's second recasting. Greer previously replaced Leslie Bibb.
Deadline

Quiver Acquires Mayim Bialik’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘As They Made Us’ Starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Candice Bergen & Dustin Hoffman, Sets April Release

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has acquired Mayim Bialik’s feature directorial debut As They Made Us, starring Diana Agron (Shiva Baby, Glee), Simon Helberg (Annette, The Big Bang Theory), Oscar nominee Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk, Starting Over) and two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman (The Meyerowitz Stories, Rain Main), slating it for release in theaters and on VOD on April 8. The dysfunctional family dramedy written and directed by the former Big Bang Theory star follows Abigail (Agron), a divorced mother of two, who is struggling to balance the dynamic forces within her dysfunctional family as she attempts to cultivate new love. Justin Chu...
Deadline

‘Blockbuster’: Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park In Netflix Video Store Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumna Melissa Fumero is set as the female lead opposite Randall Park in Blockbuster, Netflix’s upcoming single-camera workplace comedy. Blockbuster, from Universal Television, is a 10-episode ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video store in America. It explores what it takes – and, more specifically, who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Fumero will play Eliza, a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Park) as his trusty...
Variety

‘Peaky Blinders’ Sets February Premiere for Final Season

Click here to read the full article. BBC drama “Peaky Blinders” has set a premiere date for its sixth and final season. The show, led by Cillian Murphy, will return on Feb. 27. Murphy plays Tommy Shelby in the hit series. BBC revealed the news with an enormous mural painted on the side of a wall in Birmingham of Murphy’s face, which was tweeted with the caption: “The Shelbys are back in business.” The mural was created by by street artist Akse. The fictional Shelby gang are based in Birmingham. ⁣The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on iPlayer from...
Talking With Tami

New Movie: ‘KEMI’ Starring Zoë Kravitz

What if every breath, every sound, every moment was recorded? From Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh comes KIMI, an original thriller starring Zoë Kravitz. Stream KIMI on HBO Max starting February 10. See the trailer inside…. New Line Cinema and HBO Max present Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s...
IGN

The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the new teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This Vought-A-Burger themed teaser introduces some of the characters featured in the anthology series, which will feature the voices of Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung. More of the cast will be revealed at a later date. The Boys Presents: Diabolical, is an eight-episode animated anthology series set in The Boys' universe. It will premiere all episodes on March 4 exclusively on Prime Video.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Last Kingdom: Season Five; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

The Last Kingdom is returning for its final season next month. Netflix has set a premiere date for season five of the historical drama and released new photos and a teaser trailer. Starring Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, which takes places during the ninth century.
