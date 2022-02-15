Bill Hader's 'Barry' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Fans have been waiting years for ‘Barry’ to return on HBO. Here’s everything we know, so far, about season 3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series. A new season of HBO’s Barry is on the horizon. Bill Hader‘s award-winning dark comedy series is returning soon for a third season. It’s been nearly 3 years since season 2, so fans are very excited for Barry to back. For those that don’t know, Barry follows marine-turned-hitman Barry Berkman (Bill) who tries to leave behind his criminal past by pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles. The TV show was created by Bill, 43, as well as Alec Berg, and originally premiered in March 2018. It’s earned rave reviews from critics and won numerous Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Bill twice.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO