ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch horror moment Team GB bobsleigh team crash at 83MPH at Winter Olympics… but somehow walk away unhurt

By Rob Maul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

IT IS an image that defines the calamities that Team GB have had in Beijing – as the two-man bob crashed at 83mph!

On the third run of the men’s bobsleigh event, pilot Brad Hall and brakesman Nick Gleeson ended up tipping over their sled on unlucky corner No.13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRQvc_0eFFnVQL00
The crash happened towards the end of the run when Brad Hall misjudged turn 13 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0ACp_0eFFnVQL00
The pair came into the finish line upside down Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOvjz_0eFFnVQL00
Hall (left) and Nick Gleeson came out of the crash unscathed Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WaZN_0eFFnVQL00
The British pair did manage to make it down in one piece on run four Credit: Reuters

The pair slide over the finish line with their heads on the ice and supporters frantically worrying about their health.

Luckily there were no physical problems and the duo completed the fourth run successfully to ensure there would be no psychological hangovers.

Even though the four-man bobsleigh on Saturday and Sunday is the one they are targeting, this was not exactly in the manual book.

Hall and Gleeson, who are both unfunded athletes, finished in 11th place, more than three seconds behind dominant force Francesco Friedrich, who capped a German 1-2-3 podium.

Hall, 31, said: “It was a mistake I haven’t done before so it took me a bit off guard and we went over.

“A crash has happened to every single bobsledder. You have a crash, you’ve got to go straight back up there and do it again.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

“Some crashes that don’t look bad at all, athletes end up having horrendous injuries. And some that look really bad, everyone walks away fine. For us it was quite a tame crash, a little roll.

“Of course, it hurts. It’s a bitter pill to follow but that’s the way it goes sometimes. It’s racing. It’s supposed to be exciting.

“We need to rectify the mistakes, my driving is usually a little bit better in the four-man.”

Backstage, British medics gave them a concussion once-over and then the green light to finish the event in one piece.

They were due to be back in four-man training at 9.40am on Wednesday morning at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Gleeson, 25, who is an army paratrooper, said: “We’re absolutely fine. We’ve got a few battle scars but nothing majorly concerning.

“When a crash happens, it’s a survival instinct, you hold on and try not to get kicked out of the back.

“Thankfully it was quite an easy crash, quite short and it was over pretty quick.

“I’m incredibly proud of Brad getting us down the fourth time. All eyes now sit on the four-man, getting the other guys in and trying to do even better.

“There was no way I would have let him not do that fourth run.

“I think it was very important to get the confidence back and the mental and physical side of it so that when the four-man training and race day comes around, we have no doubts that in our mind we can still contend for a medal.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hall
Person
Francesco Friedrich
Person
Nick Gleeson
TheDailyBeast

‘The Easiest Yes’: Olympic Legend Simone Biles Is Engaged

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles announced Tuesday that she’s engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote on Instagram. Biles shared several sweet snaps of the proposal, showing Owens down on one knee in a gazebo and a giant diamond glittering on her finger. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Owens gushed in his own post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Team Gb#Concussion#Bobsleigh#German#Ts Cs#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Team USA moves up Beijing medal count

Day 10 was a great one for Team USA, which collected four medals across three events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Megan Nick snared a surprise bronze medal in women’s aerials, the same metallic hue won by figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in ice dance. And women’s...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

IOC makes shocking medal decision with Russian figure skater

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a pre-2022 Winter Olympics drug test but went on to win the Gold Medal in the team portion of the figure skating at the Bejing Games. The IOC had announced that the medal ceremony for the team figure skating event would be postponed due to the Russian figure skater’s failed drug test. Now, Valieva, 15, is facing further ramifications. The IOC made a shocking decision on Valieva, as reported by ESPN.
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
326K+
Followers
7K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy