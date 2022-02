PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a missing Portland boy is holding a rally this weekend to try and get the attention of the Multnomah County district attorney. She wants the DA to take another look at the unsolved Kyron Horman case and convene a new task force. Horman disappeared from Skyline school in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. The second grader has never been found.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO