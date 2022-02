OAKLAND, Calif. - The American workforce has learned that for many, working from home works for them and their employers. Microsoft told its Washington state and Silicon Valley employees to return to their offices on February 28. Since Microsoft has also already allowed some, but not all employees to work remotely full time, even they will do half their work back at the office. So, Microsoft is risking losing some or many skilled employees who may look for other employers that allow more or total remote work.

