This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma State on Saturday. On the team’s success on the road... “I'm not sure. I just think their focus is really good. You have to be cut in. I think that's the biggest thing. Maybe sometimes there's some teams at home who feel like they are going to play free and loose and they don't realize you have to have that intensity at home too. That's how you dominate home court is by really being ready and defending and doing those things that make a difference, the things we've done on the road. But I kind of joke with you guys that Mark (Smith) had been so good on the road early and not good at home. Now he's been able to turn that tide and be pretty consistent. But maybe the whole team kind of had his syndrome there. I think a lot of is the focus and your mindset. On the road you have to be cut in. You have to be focused, all those words coaches use and now they're maybe figuring that out. Home and away, you have to come with that little bit of nervousness. I think that's important that they don't have a mindset of, ‘Hey, we're winning this game.’ They have the mindset that we're gonna have to fight our butts off to find a way to be in the game and have a chance to win at the end.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO