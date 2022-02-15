ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI-biotech Terray emerges with $60M and a solution for data problems in drug R&D

By Frank Vinluan
Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence-driven drug discovery can be like conducting an internet search. With each query, your search engine learns a bit more about you—information that shapes the next set of results, said Jacob Berlin, co-founder and CEO of Terray Therapeutics. The same thing happens when you scan Netflix for movies, or shop...

MarketWatch

BioNTech unveils plans to develop mRNA vaccine facilities in Africa

BioNTech SE said Wednesday it is developing turkey mRNA manufacturing facilities based on a container solution in an effort to promote scalable vaccine production in Africa. The company is expecting to deliver the first BioNTainer in the second half, comprising one drug substance and one formulation module. "Each module is built of six ISO sized containers (2.6m x 2.4m x 12m). This allows for mRNA vaccine production in bulk (mRNA manufacturing and formulation), while fill-and-finish will be taken over by local partners. Each BioNTainer is a clean room which BioNTech equips with state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions," the company said in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wired

DeepMind Has Trained an AI to Control Nuclear Fusion

The inside of a tokamak—the doughnut-shaped vessel designed to contain a nuclear fusion reaction—presents a special kind of chaos. Hydrogen atoms are smashed together at unfathomably high temperatures, creating a whirling, roiling plasma that’s hotter than the surface of the sun. Finding smart ways to control and confine that plasma will be key to unlocking the potential of nuclear fusion, which has been mooted as the clean energy source of the future for decades. At this point, the science underlying fusion seems sound, so what remains is an engineering challenge. “We need to be able to heat this matter up and hold it together for long enough for us to take energy out of it,” says Ambrogio Fasoli, director of the Swiss Plasma Center at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

BERLIN (AP) — German vaccine maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved shot against COVID-19 together with Pfizer, unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent. The modular design presented at a ceremony in Marburg, Germany,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dot.LA

Pasadena Biotech Terray Raises $60 Million to Speed Up Drug Discovery

After three years in stealth mode, a Pasadena biotech startup has emerged with $60 million and, it believes, a new way to create drugs. Terray Therapeutics launched on Tuesday with $60 million in Series A funding led by Madrona Venture Group. A handful of other venture firms also participated in the round, including Pasadena-based Alexandria Venture Investments. Terray had previously raised an unannounced $20 million seed round led by Digitalis Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures—two firms that also invested in the Series A.
PASADENA, CA
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Alexa joins the site staff: how clinical trials tech will evolve in 2022

Before the pandemic, many sponsors were hesitant to embrace decentralized clinical trial (DCT) elements in their research. They were concerned that technology-driven research might not meet regulatory standards, and that data captured on personal devices would not be secure. Covid-19 changed all of that. The closure of sites forced sponsors...
HEALTH
Physics World

Conquering the challenge of quantum optimization

Taken from the February 2022 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Hyped as the solution to many problems – both hard and easy – quantum-enhanced optimization is a burgeoning research field. But with untrainable circuits, “barren plateaus” and deceptive local minimas, nature itself may prevent the use of quantum solutions for hard problems, as Pradeep Niroula explains.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

Fieldhand shortages are a problem that dates back well before the pandemic, but the problem has been dramatically exacerbated for many over the past two years. The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

'Exciton surfing' could enable next-gen energy, computing and communications tech

A quasiparticle that forms in semiconductors can now be moved around at room temperature, a University of Michigan-led study has shown. The finding could cool down computers, enabling faster speeds and higher efficiencies, and potentially make LEDs and solar panels more efficient. Today's electronic devices rely on electrons to move...
COMPUTERS
MedCity News

Senseonics’ long-lasting continuous glucose monitor receives FDA approval

The continuous glucose monitoring market is dominated by the likes of Dexcom and Medtronic, to name a couple, but another company recently received a regulatory nod from the Food and Drug Administration that appears to up the game as far as consumer convenience goes. Germantown, Maryland-based Senseonics Holdings announced Friday...
GERMANTOWN, MD
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: SmartTensors AI Platform

The SmartTensors AI Platform, developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is a scalable, unsupervised machine-learning software suite capable of identifying, extracting essential hidden features, and efficiently compressing information in massive datasets. SmartTensors autonomously analyzes and discovers hidden features, signatures and patterns otherwise undetectable and buried in tens of terabytes of data.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

TACC Supercomputer Powers Carbon Capture Simulations

As climate change continues to accelerate, many scientists are increasingly worried that the world will not be able to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels quickly enough to meaningfully avert worst-case scenarios. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, which would remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it have been hotly discussed and prototyped as an additional method of drawing down the greenhouse gas concentration in the atmosphere; however, to date, they have never been successfully scaled up for production use. Now, a researcher in the University of Texas at Austin’s Bureau of Economic Geology has applied the power of supercomputing to investigate how CCS technology can be optimized for scale-up.
AUSTIN, TX
MedCity News

Memora Health brings in $40M to grow its platform, expand partnerships

Memora Health announced Tuesday that the San Francisco-based digital health platform has raised $40 million in financing to scale its operations and meet growing demand. Transformation Capital led the financing with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Frist Cressey Ventures, Edward Elmhurst Health, AlleyCorp, among others. Todd Cozzens, managing Partner at Transformation Capital, will join Memora’s board, the company said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

Billtrust Acquires European B2B Financial Software Provider Order2Cash

B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments company Billtrust has acquired Netherlands-based B2B financial software platform Order2Cash, giving the company a stronger global presence and ability to expand its Business Payment Network (BPN), according to a on Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

InMed Positioned To Offer Rare Cannabinoid Manufacturing Technologies

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) understands the immense potential of rare cannabinoids and sees them as having applications as wide as cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), variants of cannabinoids that make up most of the content in cannabis plants. Studies suggest that rare cannabinoids could offer more potent medical benefits than CBD and without the psychoactive attribute of THC, representing a huge market. “However, the industry wide problem has always been to obtain the production scales necessary for cost-effective commercialization of such compounds, while also ensuring the purity and consistency that can be difficult at even low volumes. The answer is to develop and apply successful large-scale bio-synthesis capabilities, technologies that are complex and not readily available for these rare compounds,” explains a recent article. In October last year, InMed acquired BayMedica, adding its synthetic biology and chemical synthesis capabilities and expertise to InMed’s bacterial biosynthesis and enzymatic biotransformation capabilities. The acquisition provides InMed with complete rare cannabinoid manufacturing flexibility to select the most appropriate, cost-effective method based on the target cannabinoid and applicable quality specifications for the desired industry. “I think we are the only company out there that can offer a full slate of these different manufacturing technologies,” stated InMed CEO Eric A. Adams.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
towardsdatascience.com

FastFlows: Flow-Based Models for Molecular Graph Generation

This post was co-authored by Bharath Ramsundar from Deep Forest Sciences. Normalizing flow-based deep generative models learn a transformation between a simple base distribution and a target distribution. In this post, we show how to use FastFlows to model a dataset of small molecules and generate new molecules. FastFlows allows us to generate thousands of valid molecules in seconds and shows the advantages and challenges of flow-based molecular generative models.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Using Data Science to Develop a Winning Business Strategy, Part 3

(This paper was published previously in Open Data Science, on January 31, 2022, on https://opendatascience.com/using-data-science-to-develop-a-winning-business-strategy-part-3/.) What role should data science teams have when creating a great business strategy that makes competitors irrelevant? The answer lies in an application of Blue Ocean Strategy, a set of concepts developed by W. Chan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CACHE (Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments): A public"“private partnership benchmarking initiative to enable the development of computational methods for hit-finding

One aspirational goal of computational chemistry is to predict potent and drug-like binders for any protein, such that only those that bind are synthesized. In this Roadmap, we describe the launch of Critical Assessment of Computational Hit-finding Experiments (CACHE), a public benchmarking project to compare and improve small-molecule hit-finding algorithms through cycles of prediction and experimental testing. Participants will predict small-molecule binders for new and biologically relevant protein targets representing different prediction scenarios. Predicted compounds will be tested rigorously in an experimental hub, and all predicted binders as well as all experimental screening data, including the chemical structures of experimentally tested compounds, will be made publicly available and not subject to any intellectual property restrictions. The ability of a range of computational approaches to find novel binders will be evaluated, compared and openly published. CACHE will launch three new benchmarking exercises every year. The outcomes will be better prediction methods, new small-molecule binders for target proteins of importance for fundamental biology or drug discovery and a major technological step towards achieving the goal of Target 2035, a global initiative to identify pharmacological probes for all human proteins.
ENGINEERING

