ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – All-State Speech at Pella Christian

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePella Christian High School Speech Students Marie Johnson, Liz Vink, Bridget...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Pella, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Highschool#Eagle Lane

Comments / 0

Community Policy