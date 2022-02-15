ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years

By SETH BORENSTEIN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...

