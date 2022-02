Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has named curator and writer Maura Reilly as the next director of its Zimmerli Art Museum. Reilly succeeds Donna Gustafson, who served as the museum’s interim director and will continue as curator of American and Modern Art/Mellon Director for Academic Programs. Reilly will take up her new role on February 15. Reilly has become known as a staunch advocate for women artists and other marginalized communities. She is the founding curator of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum, where she was instrumental in organizing the permanent installation of...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO