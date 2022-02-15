ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Needs More Time To Bottom Out, but One ETH Competitor Is Set for Rallies: Crypto Analyst

By Daily Hodl Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular crypto analyst says that Ethereum may still be in a consolidation phase despite bullish price action, but one of its rivals is ready for rallies. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 168,000 followers on Twitter that he’s got his eye on NEAR Protocol....

The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
Terra (LUNA), Fantom (FTM) and One More Ethereum Competitor Showing Significant Strength: Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says there are three Ethereum rivals standing out from the rest of the digital asset market. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa says that smart contract platform Fantom (FTM), algorithmic stablecoin blockchain Terra (LUNA), and decentralized application (DApp) platform Near Protocol (NEAR) are all showing considerably bullish market structures.
Institutions Go for New Terra (LUNA), Tezos (XTZ) and Cosmos (ATOM) Investment Products: CoinShares

Digital asset manager CoinShares says institutional investors are flooding to newly-created layer-1 crypto investment products. While Bitcoin (BTC) enjoyed over $20 million in inflows and Ethereum (ETH) broke a nine-week outflow trend, institutions also flocked to newly created altcoin investment products for Terra (LUNA), Tezos (XTZ), and Cosmos (ATOM). “Recently...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has tackled the debate over whether Ethereum ($ETH) constitutes a store of value asset. Speaking in a recent interview with InvestAnswers, Cowen argued that Ethereum represents a better store of value asset than gold, which has traditionally been prized for its ability to maintain its price and grow in the face of inflation and other economic factors.
Ethereum (ETH) Upside Far Outweighs Current Downside, According to InvestAnswers

A popular crypto analyst is looking at the risk-versus-reward potential for Ethereum (ETH) as the second-ranked crypto asset sustains its recovery from a dramatic sell-off three weeks ago. In a new strategy session, the host of financial education YouTube channel InvestAnswers shares with his 411,000 subscribers an Ethereum chart featuring...
