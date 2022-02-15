ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the least educated counties in New York?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stacker
( STACKER )- The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in New York .

50. Onondaga County

– 35.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($25,056 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,756)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($39,563)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20% ($55,485)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($68,099)

49. Dutchess County

– 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,302 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.8% ($35,457)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($43,347)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19% ($61,644)
– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($86,078)

48. Erie County

– 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,494 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,779)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,770)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4% ($53,103)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($64,190)

47. Staten Island

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,164 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.4% ($41,285)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($49,408)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($65,981)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($78,147)

46. Columbia County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,774 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30% ($31,995)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($38,625)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($49,022)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($64,000)

45. Ulster County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,887 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.7% ($32,616)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,570)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($50,192)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($67,823)

44. Queens County

– 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($24,406 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,762)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.3% ($41,124)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($55,483)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($73,134)

43. Schenectady County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,485 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,126)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($39,960)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.5% ($54,007)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($73,106)

42. Rensselaer County

– 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($25,023 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29% ($36,384)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($44,039)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($57,901)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($69,880)

41. Warren County

– 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($26,661 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,930)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($38,927)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($48,193)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($64,896)

40. Otsego County

– 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,986 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.3% ($31,124)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($32,363)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.9% ($36,809)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($56,901)

39. Orange County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,389 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.3% ($36,995)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($44,865)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($65,832)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($83,962)

38. Broome County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,407 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.5% ($29,476)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($35,126)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($50,784)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,278)

37. Cortland County

– 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($27,031 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,197)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($38,174)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($48,817)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($56,090)

36. Essex County

– 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,355 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,079)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($32,585)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($40,770)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($56,840)

35. Livingston County

– 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,086 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.9% ($36,985)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($40,122)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($52,571)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($61,159)

34. Madison County

– 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($31,324 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,132)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($39,069)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($50,922)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($65,059)

33. Tioga County

– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,051 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,823)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($37,913)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($63,232)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,743)

32. Oneida County

– 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,453 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.9% ($31,381)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($37,318)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.2% ($50,844)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($64,355)

31. Yates County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($36,227 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.6% ($30,286)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($33,829)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($38,597)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($56,736)

30. Sullivan County

– 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($23,792 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($31,558)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($39,568)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($46,000)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($62,348)

29. Niagara County

– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,643 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,276)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($38,916)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($53,630)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($63,387)

28. St. Lawrence County

– 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($19,547 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.8% ($28,332)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($37,188)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($49,897)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($59,050)

27. Steuben County

– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($20,993 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($30,551)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,240)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($49,232)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($64,094)

26. Schuyler County

– 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,371 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.5% ($30,944)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($38,156)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($37,083)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($53,438)

25. Chemung County

– 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($23,051 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.3% ($31,331)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($34,938)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($49,464)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($65,857)

24. Clinton County

– 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,026 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($32,150)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($37,525)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($52,056)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($61,986)

23. Wayne County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($27,596 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.7% ($31,397)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($36,886)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($51,001)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($58,513)

22. Delaware County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,883 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.6% ($29,134)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($33,827)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($39,965)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($57,109)

21. Cayuga County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($27,266 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.3% ($32,997)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($38,722)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($51,351)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($65,960)

20. Schoharie County

– 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($22,601 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.7% ($35,981)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($38,505)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($41,173)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($61,897)

19. Genesee County

– 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,769 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($31,640)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($38,348)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($47,128)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,733)

18. Jefferson County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,417 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.7% ($29,273)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($35,064)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.4% ($47,478)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($63,214)

17. Chautauqua County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($21,403 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,262)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($32,494)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($41,510)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($59,536)

16. Greene County

– 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($21,852 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,922)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($38,471)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($44,271)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,819)

15. Herkimer County

– 21.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($29,095 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.9% ($31,171)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($33,443)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($48,840)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($56,433)

14. Seneca County

– 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($23,387 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,721)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($36,250)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($44,790)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($57,972)

13. Allegany County

– 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($24,635 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($30,040)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($31,945)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($36,503)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,193)

12. Washington County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($24,212 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($31,830)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($36,838)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($45,946)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($57,554)

11. Bronx County

– 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 27.2% ($21,163 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.9% ($27,650)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($33,694)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($46,809)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($64,845)

10. Cattaraugus County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($24,717 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.2% ($30,252)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($33,413)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($46,617)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($55,192)

9. Franklin County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,385 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($33,859)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($35,616)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($48,706)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($61,237)

8. Oswego County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($24,224 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($32,342)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($38,035)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($46,244)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($66,760)

7. Chenango County

– 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,147 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39% ($30,407)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($37,671)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($42,805)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($56,258)

6. Lewis County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($26,599 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,909)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($38,471)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($45,870)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($59,688)

5. Fulton County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($23,482 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.7% ($31,070)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($35,022)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($44,264)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($60,644)

4. Montgomery County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($21,726 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($32,296)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($34,917)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($51,399)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($63,262)

3. Wyoming County

– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($24,688 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40% ($33,031)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($39,181)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($44,288)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,738)

2. Hamilton County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 22.5%
– High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,491)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($35,380)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($34,278)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($32,344)

1. Orleans County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($25,133 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.3% ($31,787)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($37,186)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($51,897)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($55,536)

