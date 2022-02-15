ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Drugs, firearms and cash found in massive South Memphis bust

By Stuart Rucker
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIpal_0eFFjdg700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police’s SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) team said they have made a drug bust after they were contacted by officers from the Raines Station regarding a burglar alarm.

Kevin Bacchus, 37, is now facing a long list of charges related to narcotics and firearms.

When officers arrived on the 1000 block of Whitman, they said they found a broken window and the front door open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqYGC_0eFFjdg700

Officers went inside to check on the home, but while inside, they found over 300 grams of marijuana in plain view. Officers noted the house was not occupied at the time.

101st units ordered to deploy to Europe

After obtaining a search warrant, police continued to search the home. While police were searching the property, the homeowner returned and was taken into custody.

Police said they seized the following items from the home:

Images courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

7 narcotics:
11 pounds of marijuana
637.4 grams of THC Wax
43 THC vape cartridges
164.8 grams of mushrooms
90 ecstasy pills
1 kilogram of Methamphetamine
345.2 grams of Promethazine

3 Vehicles:
2014 Mercedes-Benz S550
1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass
2007 Infiniti M35

Cash seized: $100,149

3 Firearms:
Ruger 1911 Handgun
Ruger AR Assault Rifle
Glock 19 Handgun

Bacchus facing a list of charges:

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture /Del/Sell to wit Methamphetamine
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Ecstasy
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Marijuana
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Methamphetamine
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Psilocybin(Mushroom), Possession a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

TN twins charged after dating app setup ends in robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two sisters are being charged after they set up a robbery in East Memphis involving a man they met on a dating app, according to police. Officers say the twin sisters, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page, picked up the victim on Dec. 16. Another woman and an unidentified male were also in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Firearms#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Memphis Police#Thc Wax#Promethazine 3 Vehicles#Mercedes Benz#S550#Oldsmobile#Infiniti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy