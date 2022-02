MAHWAH, N.J. – On February 16 at 7 p.m., Alexander Laban Hinton, distinguished professor of Anthropology, Founder and Director of the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, and UNESCO Chair on Genocide Prevention at Rutgers University, and the author more than a dozen books including the award-winning Why Did They Kill? Cambodia in the Shadow of Genocide, will discuss his newest book, It Can Happen Here: White Power and the Rising Threat of Genocide in the US, published in 2021 by N.Y.U. Press. He will be in conversation with Dr. Erick Castellanos, associate professor of International Studies and Anthropology at Ramapo College. The program will take place under the auspices of The Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and will be delivered remotely via Zoom. All wishing to attend may register at: https://bit.ly/3d2J6Nh.

