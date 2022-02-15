Oregon Ducks set 2022 spring football practice schedule

Portland pick up their fourth win of the five-game series with Spokane, winning 4-2 Tuesday night at Spokane Arena. They take two out of three in the final stretch in Spokane and bounce back from the 3-2 loss on Saturday. Clay Hanus had two points and Taylor Gauthier continued his unbeaten run with 26 saves on 28 shots.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO