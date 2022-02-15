ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks set 2022 spring football practice schedule

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Oregon will open spring football practice in mid-March and have one practice following the spring game. The Ducks open...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon softball third baseman Rachel Cid to return this weekend, ‘continuing to monitor’ All-American pitcher Brooke Yanez

EUGENE — Oregon softball will have an everyday starter back this weekend, but an All-American pitcher may still be out. Third baseman Rachel Cid and pitcher Brooke Yanez traveled but didn’t play for the Ducks during their season-opening trip to Southern California, where they went 5-0 against Ole Miss, CSUN, UC San Diego and LMU.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
Football
The Oregonian

Gonzaga, Duke men, UConn women among 24 teams playing in the Phil Knight basketball tournaments Thanksgiving weekend

Get ready for the greatest collection of college men’s and women’s basketball teams and talent to hit Portland during Thanksgiving weekend. The Phil Knight Legacy and Phil Knight Invitational tournaments, featuring basketball bluebloods such as Duke and North Carolina men and UConn women, join Oregon State, Oregon, Portland and Portland State in a 24-team men’s and women’s field Nov. 24-27.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football
The Oregonian

Winterhawks finish 5-game series with win over Spokane

Portland pick up their fourth win of the five-game series with Spokane, winning 4-2 Tuesday night at Spokane Arena. They take two out of three in the final stretch in Spokane and bounce back from the 3-2 loss on Saturday. Clay Hanus had two points and Taylor Gauthier continued his unbeaten run with 26 saves on 28 shots.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Canzano: Betting you watched the Super Bowl differently

A faithful reader wrote to tell me he was especially pleased with how the Super Bowl went on Sunday. He was pulling for Cincinnati, mind you. He loved the Joe Burrow story, figured the Bengals were overdue to finally win a championship, and placed a couple of wagers on the Bengals the game using the DraftKings app.
NFL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy