Tennis great Novak Djokovic maintains opposition to COVID-19 vaccine

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Serbian Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, said he'll opt out of Grand Slam tournaments if he is required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic made the comments in an interview that aired Tuesday on the BBC. He teased the interview in an Instagram story post, writing that he wanted to "set the record straight."

The 20-time Grand Slam men's singles title holder was forced to pull out of the Australian Open and deported last month because of his unvaccinated status.

Tennis Australia first approved a medical exemption for Djokovic to compete in the first Grand Slam of the season, but the Australian government canceled his visa upon arrival into the country.

Djokovic's participation status remains murky for future Grand Slams, depending on regulations about being vaccinated in event locales.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokvoic told the BBC when asked if he will opt out of major tournaments that require vaccination.

"Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

The 2022 French Open runs from May 22 through June 5 in Paris. Wimbledon 2022 runs from June 27 through July 10 in London. The 2022 U.S. Open runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 in New York.

French authorities said in January that players must be vaccinated to compete in the French Open, but that could change before the clay court tournament.

France requires unvaccinated people to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered within the last four months to enter sports venues. Djokovic, who said he tested positive in mid-December, would not fulfill that requirement unless he tests positive again or gets vaccinated.

New rules issued last week in England allow unvaccinated people to enter the country if they provide negative test results before and after arrival. That could allow Djokovic to participate in Wimbledon 2022.

The United States Tennis Association follows U.S. government rules for vaccination status.

International travelers who fly into the United States are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result from a test taken no more than one day before travel or documentation that they recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days before they board their flight, regardless of vaccination status.

Djokovic is expected to play in next month's BNP Paribas Open. That tournament runs from March 10 to 20 in Indian Wells, Calif.

"I was never against vaccination," Djokovic told the BBC. "I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus ... but I've always represented and always supported the freedom to choose what you put into your body, and for me that is essential."

Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career

