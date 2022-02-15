ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Author Gerrick Kennedy invites you to reexamine Whitney Houston, a decade after her death

wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 10 years since the world lost one of the greatest artists of all time: Whitney...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Bossip

Interview With "Didn't We Almost Have It All Author" Gerrick Kennedy

On the tenth anniversary of the devastating loss of one of the greatest artists of all time, Whitney Houston, our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed entertainment journalist and accomplished author Gerrick Kennedy about his second book, Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense Of Whitney Houston, which he describes as “an exploration of the duality of Whitney’s life as both a woman in the spotlight and someone who often had to hide who she was while contextualizing her struggles against the backdrop of tabloid culture, audience consumption, mental health stigmas, and racial divisions in America.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

A new book makes a rousing case for Whitney Houston. 7 key takeaways

Whitney Houston was loved; Whitney Houston was ridiculed. For most of her life, the incomparable singer was forced to make sense of those intertwined realities. Even as she set towering records and moved mountains with her voice, she was judged at every turn by those who could never step into in her shoes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SFGate

Book World: 10 years after Whitney Houston's death, what have we learned about her - and ourselves?

- - - Young Whitney: Stories and Photographs. The night Whitney Houston died in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton, she had planned to attend the annual gala for her mentor, hitmaker Clive Davis. Houston, 48, was getting ready for the party, her gown laid out in preparation, when she drowned in the bathtub, in a foot of water so hot she suffered burns from it (cocaine and heart disease were cited as contributing factors).
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy