Author Gerrick Kennedy invites you to reexamine Whitney Houston, a decade after her death

On the tenth anniversary of the devastating loss of one of the greatest artists of all time, Whitney Houston, our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed entertainment journalist and accomplished author Gerrick Kennedy about his second book, Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense Of Whitney Houston, which he describes as “an exploration of the duality of Whitney’s life as both a woman in the spotlight and someone who often had to hide who she was while contextualizing her struggles against the backdrop of tabloid culture, audience consumption, mental health stigmas, and racial divisions in America.”
