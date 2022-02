Being from the capital of New York, Tyler Star has found leaving a mark on the industry very challenging, but very rewarding at the same time. He started making music in high school when he attended Colonie Central High School in 2005. His very first freestyle was rapped when he was walking home from pocket park with his older brother Dustin Hughes. Other influences on the start of his rap career came from a rap group called “Crook Mob” and a local record label that went by the name “Big Face Entertainment”.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO