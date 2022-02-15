ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park Woman, 73, Charged With Killing Baby Girl

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Elida Ofelia Medina-Ramos Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A 73-year-old Palisades Park woman was charged with killing an 11-month-old girl.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella:

"On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Palisades Park Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an eleven-month-old child having a medical episode. Responding officers found the child unconscious and not breathing. The child was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased."

After receiving the results of toxicology tests, detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit determined that 73-year-old waitress Elida Ofelia Medina-Ramos administered medical care – approved by the child's mother, Enma Medina, 38 – that resulted in the baby’s death.

They charged Medina-Ramos on Monday, Feb. 14, with the unauthorized practice of medicine in addition to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

He didn't say what investigators believe she gave the baby.

Medina-Ramos, of East Harriet Avenue, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

His detectives also charged Medina, of Commercial Avenue, with child endangerment and released her on a summons, Musella said.

The women weren't believed to be related, responders said.

