Whether 'Don't Say Gay' or 'Sue the Schools', state should scrap bad lawmaking

The culture wars being waged by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have produced laws that amount to little more than big government attempts to exert state control over what Floridians think and say.

This sort of lawmaking has proven pointless and is doomed to be overturned when challenged in court. Political spectacle is a waste of taxpayer time and money.

The latest example is proposed legislation containing a vaguely worded prohibition against "encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students." The law does not define "age-appropriate" or "developmentally appropriate."

But the law also lays out a number of other requirements compelling schools to notify parents about changes in a student's "mental, emotional, or physical health ... and the school's ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment."

Critics call it the "Don't Say Gay" bill and argue it will further marginalize LGBTQ students who are already bullied and pressured to a far greater extent than many other students. More than 115 Florida physicians issued a letter last Wednesday warning that such a law would pose harm to the health of LGBTQ kids.

Supporters, including Gov. DeSantis, call it the "Parental Rights in Education Bill" that protects parents' right to be informed about issues discussed in school, including their child's sexual preferences. The bulk of the bill sounds relatively mundane and is full of mandates that are generally covered by existing state laws and school district policies.

But perhaps the best name for the legislation would be the "Sue the Schools" bill. Because what is potentially the most harmful element of the proposed law is a provision enabling parents to sue school districts if they believe this strange new dictate is violated in any way.

In a committee discussion on the bill, state Sen. Lori Berman questioned whether the law could potentially lead to lawsuits if a student requested a vegetarian lunch at school and the parent was not informed. The bill's sponsor, state Sen. Dennis Baxley, avoided answering directly, but appeared to confirm that "anything that relates to students" should be communicated to the parents under the law, and thus, become potential fodder for lawsuits against local schools.

In the context of a year full of school board meetings hijacked by baseless conspiracy theories, outraged Facebook users and politicized paranoia, this law seems almost intentionally designed to mire districts in chaos and endless litigation that will hurt schools and cost local taxpayers all over Florida.

The law presents yet another overblown boogeyman created by Florida's ruling class in Tallahassee. The governor uses it for TV time. But local taxpayers have to deal with the inevitable mess.

Much like gubernatorial campaigns to instigate culture wars over transgender athletes, critical race theory, "Big Tech" or imaginary hordes of evil immigrants from the Mexico border, this is another manufactured crisis built around relatively rare examples of real life problems.

Yes, parents have a right to be informed of issues at their kids' schools. Of course they do. And the vast majority of schools and teachers do an excellent job communicating with parents about their children, often in ways that go well above and beyond teachers' duties and pay.

Have there ever been problems? Sure. But is there some widespread crisis in parental communication necessitating a vague new law? Hardly.

This bill stokes drama. It stages a fake crisis. And worst of all, it uses an already-marginalized group of kids as more pawns in the governor's cynical culture war gamesmanship.

As with other phony culture wars, there are far more pressing threats to Floridians if legislators really wanted something to crusade against. For example, most any citizen in Florida could easily find specific, real-life examples of state legislators and local elected officials who are guilty of corruption, sexual improprieties, drug use, financial misdeeds and numerous other acts of general immorality and improper behavior.

If lawmakers really wanted to wage war against a widespread societal problem, why don't they just look at themselves?

But instead, here we are using the power of state government to police speech, sue schools and target Florida kids.

This isn't small government conservatism. This isn't pro-freedom or pro-children.

Keep in mind, this bill coincides with another indefensible DeSantis-backed law that seeks to police discussions and educational lessons in schools and private businesses and criminalize speech that would potentially cause someone "discomfort" about their race.

Who is going to pay the legal bills in court to defend the dubious definitions of concepts like "racial discomfort" or "developmentally appropriate" once they get codified into state law? Who is going to fund the legal defense of the state's attack on basic First Amendment freedoms as it seeks to protect the privileged emotional fragility of legislators' children?

Are local taxpayers going to fund the inevitable morass of attorneys and legal chaos? Or will DeSantis generously donate his own salary to cover the bill?

Citizens of all parties should tell legislators to cut out the culture wars. Floridians are facing massive spikes in power bills, contaminated waterways and manatee die-offs, and pressing infrastructure needs in their local communities. If the state legislators don't have the guts to speak out against the real problems facing local constituents, then they should do us all a favor and just stay in Tallahassee permanently when the legislative session is over.

— Pensacola News Journal Editorial Board

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Whether 'Don't Say Gay' or 'Sue the Schools', state should scrap bad lawmaking