South Dakota police chief demoted after DUI arrest
WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Wagner is looking for a new police chief.
The city council has decided to demote Timothy Simonsen from chief to an officer following a DUI arrest.South Dakota police chief facing DUI charges
The former chief was involved in a DUI crash last month in Douglas County. He’s also accused of careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Council members also voted to advertise for a full-time police chief to replace Simonsen.

