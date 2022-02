Shopping for groceries online can sometimes be a gamble. According to Which? two in five shoppers have received a substitute product in their latest online grocery order.The consumer watchdog polled more than 3,000 UK adults on their online orders and found that some of the strangest replacements included duck paste instead of duct tape and sausage rolls instead of toilet rolls.Aldi, which has a click and collect shopping service, was the most likely of the nine online supermarkets to put substitutions in customer orders.Almost half (49 per cent) of Aldi customers reported that they had received a replacement item in...

