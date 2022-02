The Green Bay Packers want Aaron Rodgers back and are prepared to do just about anything to keep him. But, ultimately, Rodgers’ future is up to him. If Rodgers wants to go somewhere else, the Packers will do what they can to get him to his preferred spot. The Denver Broncos tried to trade for Rodgers last offseason and are rumored to be a suitor again, with the hiring of former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach only adding to the intrigue.

