KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the nation deals with a teacher shortage, Western Michigan University has launched a plan in hopes to address the problem here in West Michigan. In addition to the teacher shortage, the program is also addressing a lack of diversity in teachers in both Kalamazoo Public Schools and Benton Harbor Area Public Schools. WMU already had a working relationship with the two school districts and launched a residency program.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO