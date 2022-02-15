ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Fewer than 2,200 cases reported

By Joe Clark
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,635,769 +2,121
Hospitalizations 110,874 +231
ICU admissions 13,049 +19
Deaths* 35,372 +367
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,500.

Two separate assaults near campus lead OSU to issue safety notice

The department reported 3,401 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,201,063 which is 61.6% of the state’s population. And 4,071 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 2,074 8.6% 18.1%
In ICU 406 9.9% 23.27%
On ventilator 297 6.01% 68.63%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, Hilliard City School District announced it will rescind its mask mandate starting this week.

