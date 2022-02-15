ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Australian company announces $176 million expansion, to bring new jobs to Mississippi River communities

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeRyZ_0eFFfIuS00

An Australian company that processes natural graphite into materials for car batteries announced the expansion of its plant on the Mississippi River that is expected to bring nearly 100 new jobs to southwest Mississippi and east-central Louisiana.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Syrah Resources CEO Shaun Verner announced Tuesday that the company located on the Mississippi River across from Natchez is investing $176 million to expand its Syrah Technologies graphite processing facility in central Louisiana, giving the state a supply-chain foothold in the rapidly expanding market for electric vehicle components produced in the United States.

Syrah Technologies is retaining their current 19 employees and creating 36 direct new jobs with average annual salaries of $69,000, plus benefits, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 52 indirect jobs, for a total of 88 new jobs in Louisiana’s Central Region.

The company will add 180,000 square feet of building and processing space to its existing 50,000 square-foot facility, enough to install equipment and systems for processing natural graphite into active anode material (AAM) used in lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle industry.

The expansion announcement comes on the heels of a December 2021 offtake agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply natural graphite AAM for use in batteries.

“Today’s announcement by Syrah Technologies is another example of how Louisiana’s commitment to a cleaner energy future can strengthen our economy,” Governor Edwards said. “This is just the beginning of Louisiana’s efforts to help vehicle manufacturers leverage our state’s unique logistical advantages to meet increasing electric car and truck demand. We congratulate Syrah for its commitment to sustainability, and applaud their continued investment in rural Louisiana.”

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Syrah Technologies is the subsidiary of Syrah Resources, which owns the Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique.

The Balama site is home to globally significant natural graphite resources, and it is the world’s largest integrated natural graphite mine and processing operation.

The Vidalia expansion, which will allow for the annual production of an estimated 11,250 tonnes of AAM, is central to Syrah’s strategy to become a large-scale vertically integrated natural graphite AAM supply option for the growing U.S. battery supply chain and electric vehicle market.

“This is a confirmation of our vision to develop the first AAM facility in the U.S. and in Louisiana,” Verner said. “Louisiana has all the right elements for the development of new technology in the manufacturing sector, including a vision for sustainable development that aligns well with Syrah’s values. Vidalia is a great community that has access to technology centers and benefits from excellent supply chain logistics optionality for this and potentially future expansions.”

The company expects construction on the AAM facility expansion to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with hiring for the new jobs to commence around mid-year. Construction is projected to be completed in mid-2023, with AAM production beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

“Since coming to Vidalia in 2018, Syrah Technologies has been a bright and integral part of economic development in Vidalia and our region,” Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said. “This company has been extremely active in our community. We are proud of our partnership with Syrah Technologies and we are looking forward to helping them achieve their goals and financial success.”

The State of Louisiana offered Syrah a competitive incentive package that includes the services of Louisiana Economic Development FastStart, the No. 1 ranked state workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. Syrah Technologies is expected to utilize Louisiana’s competitive incentives, including the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and the Quality Jobs program for Louisiana-based employees.

“Congratulations to Syrah Technologies and the people of Concordia Parish on this important economic development announcement,” Louisiana Central President and CEO Jim Clinton said. “Syrah’s investment will continue to diversify and expand the economy of Central Louisiana and provide critically needed high-paying jobs. The company is solidifying its position in the global supply chain for the making of lithium-ion batteries. Concordia’s strategic location on the Mississippi River is a highly valued asset for companies like Syrah.”

For more information about Syrah Resources, visit www.syrahresources.com.au.

For more information about Louisiana Economic Development, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports; weekly average now nears pre-omicron levels

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to decline Tuesday with the latest data released from state health officials. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,253 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday. The new cases reported Tuesday bring...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the sentimental stuff’: Fire destroys popular Mississippi seafood and steak restaurant

A popular Mississippi restaurant known for its seafood and steaks was destroyed by an early morning fire Tuesday. Volunteer fire departments from Lincoln County and surrounding areas were sent to Backwoods Bayou on Hwy. 550 W at 2:04 a.m., but the building was fully involved — fire throughout and burning strong — when the first trucks arrived, Emergency Management Director Chris Reid said.
Magnolia State Live

Crumbling Mississippi folk art ‘Bible Castle’ to be resurrected as future museum, tourist destination

A Mississippi folk-art treasure left to slowly deteriorate in recent years will find new life as a museum and tourist destination. Margaret’s Grocery, at one point known as the “folk-art Bible Castle” of Vicksburg, will soon be restored as a museum and tourist landmark following a decision by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
State
Mississippi State
City
Natchez, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Vidalia, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘They don’t do anything … They just get taxpayer money’ Mississippi House votes overwhelmingly to end Medicaid care contract with health care giant.

The Mississippi House has voted to make the state’s Medicaid program end a contract with health care giant Centene, although that plan could change later as lawmakers continue to debate issues. Centene settled a lawsuit last year that accused one of its subsidiaries of overcharging the Mississippi Division of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Australian#Syrah Resources#Syrah Technologies#Tesla Inc
Magnolia State Live

Call him Mr. Moneybags. Lucky man wins nearly half a million dollars at Mississippi casino.

One Mississippi man will be filling his bank account with more than Monopoly money after winning nearly half a million dollars at the Bok Homa Casino. Officials at the casino in Sandersville, just outside of Laurel, announced that Terry M. from Collins won a $419,754 jackpot while. playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coronavirus cases continue decline, but ‘still a lot of transmission out there’ state health leader says

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drop across the state, but state health officials warn the virus is still spreading at high numbers. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 2,212 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coronavirus case numbers fell again Wednesday; Is this the sign the omicron variant surge is nearing the end?

Mississippi saw another rapid decline in the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported Wednesday as the 14-day average fell to a level not seen since early January. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 2,322 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy