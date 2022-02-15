FBI: Man working as basketball coach in Mississippi, Tennessee when he transported minor for sex acts

On Jan. 28, 2022, FBI Special Agents from the Jackson Field Office, together with Agents from the Memphis, Tennessee Field Office, arrested Andreus T. Shannon in Dickson, Tennessee.

Clay Joyner, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, and Jermicha Fomby, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI in Mississippi, stated that Shannon, age 41, of Savannah, Tennessee, was arrested based on allegations made in a complaint filed in federal court by the FBI, following an investigation conducted by the FBI.

The complaint alleges that Shannon was acting as a basketball coach when he allegedly transported a minor female that he coached across state lines between Mississippi and Tennessee to engage in sex acts.

Shannon is also accused of extorting and cyberstalking the same victim once she became an adult.

Shannon made his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Columbia, Tennessee, on Jan. 28, 2022, and was subsequently extradited to Oxford.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Shannon appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, for a detention hearing. Shannon was released on bond with a number of special conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring, pending further judicial proceedings.

Individuals with information concerning this investigation are encouraged to contact the FBI at 601/948-5000.

U.S. Attorney Joyner and SAC Fomby stressed that complaints and arrests are accusations only and there is a presumption of innocence prior to any judicial proceeding.