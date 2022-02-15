ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, TN

FBI: Man working as basketball coach in Mississippi, Tennessee when he transported minor for sex acts

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0eFFeYgD00

On Jan. 28, 2022, FBI Special Agents from the Jackson Field Office, together with Agents from the Memphis, Tennessee Field Office, arrested Andreus T. Shannon in Dickson, Tennessee.

Clay Joyner, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, and Jermicha Fomby, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI in Mississippi, stated that Shannon, age 41, of Savannah, Tennessee, was arrested based on allegations made in a complaint filed in federal court by the FBI, following an investigation conducted by the FBI.

The complaint alleges that Shannon was acting as a basketball coach when he allegedly transported a minor female that he coached across state lines between Mississippi and Tennessee to engage in sex acts.

Shannon is also accused of extorting and cyberstalking the same victim once she became an adult.

Shannon made his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Columbia, Tennessee, on Jan. 28, 2022, and was subsequently extradited to Oxford.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Shannon appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, for a detention hearing. Shannon was released on bond with a number of special conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring, pending further judicial proceedings.

Individuals with information concerning this investigation are encouraged to contact the FBI at 601/948-5000.

U.S. Attorney Joyner and SAC Fomby stressed that complaints and arrests are accusations only and there is a presumption of innocence prior to any judicial proceeding.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Intentionally burned dog released from Mississippi hospital

After 10 months of burn treatments, including skin grafts, a dog that had been intentionally set on fire by a child has been released from the hospital. The Tunica Humane Society said Buddy, a yellow Labrador retriever mix, was discharged from Mississippi State’s veterinary hospital on Tuesday. He had been there since a 12-year-old boy set fire to him last April.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Savannah, TN
City
Dickson, TN
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
City
Columbia, MS
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbia, TN
City
Shannon, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Dickson, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex Acts#Fbi Special Agents#The Jackson Field Office#Tennessee Field Office#The U S District Court#601 948
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman missing since late 70s found alive in nursing home, has been using alias since 1980

A woman missing since the late 70s was found alive in another state after the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case for more than two years. During that investigation, it was determined the woman, Janice Rose Bullock, had left the county after being summoned to appear in Pearl River County Chancery Court in May of 1977 in relation to a case between her and her ex-husband for custody of their four children. She never showed up to that court date.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi prison employees, including management, placed on leave after inmate convicted of murder escapes

Several employees of a Mississippi prison have been placed on administrative leave following the escape of an inmate serving two life sentences for beating two men to death. WLOX-TV reports that Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain confirmed that several employees of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility are on administrative leave pending disciplinary action. Those who are on administrative leave include those who manage the facility, Cain said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Car of Memphis woman missing since Thanksgiving found in rural Mississippi

The car of a Memphis woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving has been found in Mississippi nearly 100 miles away from her home. WREG in Memphis reports that Ashley McDonald has been missing since she left to meet a man in Batesville and that the Ford Fusion that she was driving was discovered between a shed and a trailer in Tallahatchie County on Dec. 10 — 20 days after she left her house.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Social media threats force third lockdown in a week for Mississippi students in Jefferson Davis County

For the third time in a week, schools in the Jefferson Davis County School District are on lockdown after threats were made on social media. All three schools in the Jefferson Davis County School District were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a post from an Instagram account with the name jdcaintsafe posted “jdc ain’t safe we know what time y’all getting off lockdown it’s up today I’m coming watch out” early Wednesday morning.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy