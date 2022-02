The Sony branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just got its first female superhero! It was announced last week that actress Dakota Johnson will be starring as Madame Web, a complex character within Spider-Man’s orbit that has powers akin to those of Doctor Strange (but, we’ll get into that a bit later). The project is being written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both of whom wrote the upcoming Morbius), and is set to be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who also directed episodes of Netflix’s The Defenders and Jessica Jones. We know that Venom and Spidey have a love-hate bromance in the comics, and that Morbius is a bloodthirsty anti-hero, but who’s Madame Web? Bringing this character to the screen, let alone giving her a solo movie is somewhat of a head-scratcher, but we'll go ahead and assume she fits into Sony's long-term Spidey plans.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO