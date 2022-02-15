Inflation Is at Its Highest in 40 Years. Here's How Raising Interest Rates Could Help

With January’s 7.5% headline CPI reading coming in as the highest inflation number in nearly 40 years, now seems an opportune time to assess the outlook for inflation. With January’s 7.5% headline CPI reading coming in as the highest inflation number in nearly 40 years, now seems an opportune time to assess the outlook for inflation and try to gauge whether this is a trend set to continue or if peak inflation is upon us for this cycle. One way or another, the implications for financial markets and the economy are immense.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO