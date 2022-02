Many times, the best problem solvers in an organization never get a chance to contribute their creativity. Give everyone the opportunity to share ideas and possible solutions, even if it’s not their specific area of responsibility. At Caterpillar, we created boards in each value stream area of our production system that contained small cards called T-cards. Caterpillar offered an annual award of $10,000 to $15,000 for the best idea. Caterpillar created a culture where everybody was constantly trying to come up with creative solutions.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO