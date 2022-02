HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say the body of a man was found inside a vehicle after they say he drove into the water. The body of 62-year-old James Michael Rusiniak was found inside a vehicle that was submerged in water near Hobbs Island Road, according to police. They say the vehicle ended up in the water after Rusiniak drove through a wooden barrier, hit a concrete barrier, left the road and then drove into a body of water. Rusiniak died as a result of the crash, according to police.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO