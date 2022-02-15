ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

State Police investigating attempted child luring in Cumberland County

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the attempted luring of a 13-year-old girl in Cumberland County. State Police say...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 3

Betty Boop*
1d ago

Human trafficking... it's here...because of I81. It's scary, and they're sick. Be safe. Watch your surroundings. Carry pepper spray...or just carry. I need to renew my license, like now.

Reply
4
Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Southampton, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Whtm#Ford
Fox News

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' set shooting recreated in video simulation

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. "The morning that Halyna Hutchins was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy