Star Wars: The High Republic has finally revealed its mysterious Force-eating monsters, known as "The Levelers." These beasts have been harnassed by the evil space pirate collective The Nihil in their all-out assault on The Jedi Order, and they are a weapon unlike anything we've seen before in Star Wars. Levelers have been seen to completely reduce Jedi and other Force-sensitives to trembling messes, by cutting them off entirely from the Force before turning them into dusted husks. How that process works has been one mystery – but what the Levelers actually look like has been another mystery... until now.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO