A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.Despite evidence of increased transmissibility, the new sub-variant was nowhere near becoming dominant in the UK. It has not been classed as a “variant of concern” – as both Omicron and Delta were – but...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO