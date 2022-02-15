ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Pounds of pot seized during Indiana traffic stop

By Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

ELKHART CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Police detail the events that lead to the arrest of two New York residents and the seizure of several pounds of marijuana.

Sunday night around 10:30, Indiana State Police tell us a trooper stopped a silver Ford Escape on the Indiana Toll Road after witnessing the driver commit a “moving violation”. The state trooper says they pulled over the vehicle as the driver traveled eastbound near the 104 mile marker.

According to police reports, the trooper saw marijuana in plain view as well as smelled its odor coming from the car. Law enforcement officials tell us a search of the car revealed several plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, a plastic bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, two duffle bags filled with THC edibles and other THC products, and three marijuana plants.

Officials say the suspected marijuana, THC edibles and THC products had a weight of approximately six pounds.

Victoria Townsend, 22 of Jamaica, NY and her passenger Keenya Alexandre, 30 of Oswego, NY were arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Cultivating Marijuana.

Townsend and Alexandre were both taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

